'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Fame Sanjay Patil Gets Engaged; Shares Beautiful Post

Looks like the wedding season has taken over all the industries — from Bollywood to Marathi. While on the one hand, there are rumours about the weddings of Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, celebrities are also getting married and engaged in the Marathi industry.

‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’ is one of the most popular shows on the small screen and its characters are equally popular. Actor Sanjay Patil, who plays the role of Uday Shirke Patil, has recently got engaged. He shared this amazing news with his fans on his Instagram account through an adorable post.

The actor shared some pictures with his soon-to-be wife, Aboli Gokhale. A beautiful caption also accompanies the post wherein referring to his fiancée, the actor wrote that she is the angle who makes his life beautiful. He called her the queen and that he loved her from the bottom of his heart.

The actor further mentioned that the two got engaged on November 5, 2021, adding that from this day they will never walk alone.

Aboli is a personal blogger, nutritionist and yoga consultant. The fans have showered these beautiful pictures of them with wishes and blessings. One of the users has written “Congratulations sir" while another said: “Finally".

A third user wrote “Congratulations to both of you". Although the couple is now engaged, their wedding date is yet to be announced. Sanjay’s show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta has secured a special place in the hearts and minds of the audience. The show revolves around the unique love story of Gauri and Jaideep.

