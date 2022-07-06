Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta: Fans Are Missing Meenakshi Rathod

New mom and Marathi actress Meenakshi Rathod’s fans are missing her in the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. Meenakshi played Devki in the serial. After embracing motherhood, the actress has taken a short break from work.

In fact, during her pregnancy, Meenakshi continued working in the show. She took a break from work only after her delivery. Marathi actress Bhakti Ratnaparkhi has now replaced Meenakshi in the show. Fans are anticipating that the replacement will minimise the chances of Meenakshi returning to the show.

Recently, Meenakshi Rathod posted a photo on her Instagram handle. She was seen wearing a red and black colour saree and paired it with black bangles. The actress looked elegant in simple attire. Meenakshi got more than 6k likes in the post and various comments asking her for a comeback.

A user commented “Come back Devki.. Missing your craziness, mad head." Another wrote “Waiting for your comeback Devki. Looking pretty."

Have a look at the post.

Meenakshi Rathod is enjoying her motherhood. The actress is an avid social media user and posts loads of videos and images of her baby girl.

Meenakshi Rathod and her husband Kailash Waghmare had a maternity shoot with their little bundle of joy. Have a look at the images from the photoshoot:

The actress even shared the behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot. In one of her baby images, she is dressed in traditional attire. The baby girl has also put on a bindi.

Have a look at this heartfelt and cute image:

On the work front, Meenakshi is on a break for quite a time and will spend time with her family. Her husband Kailash Waghmare has featured in Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn’s movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Waghmare has also performed in Marathi plays.

