Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Latest Episode: Gauri to Teach a Lesson to Shalini

The Marathi show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is one of the most popular serials on Star Pravah. The lead characters Gauri and Jaydeep are greatly loved by the viewers. Currently, the honeymoon track of Gauri and Jaydeep is underway in the series. Sonn, there will be a huge twist in the plot which is going to change Gauri’s life. Besides this, Shalini, who is harassing the Shirke-Patil family, will also get a good lesson.

According to reports, the female lead Gauri will soon become a lawyer. After becoming a lawyer, Gauri will teach the vamp, Shalini, a lesson for the first time. So, everyone is looking forward to witness this new twist in the series.

Right from the beginning, Gauri has been portrayed as a very simple girl. She used to live with the Shirke-Patil family. She lives an honest life and does not like to hurt anyone. It is with this sincerity that she has gained the trust of her in-laws. Now she is Jaydeep’s wife and the daughter-in-law of Shirke-Patil family. But even today, Gauri has not changed a bit. Jaydeep loves this simplicity of Gauri. Now he has decided to make Gauri a lawyer. So this new twist is going to change Gauri’s life. Moreover, with her becoming a lawyer, the Shirke-Patil family can also be free from the shackles of Shalini. So this twist is going to be a major turning point in the series.

Apart from this, a recent promo showed Jaydeep’s mother Ambabai had asked Gauri not to have any children. The audience is wondering if Shalini has any hand in this. All these questions will be answered in the coming days.

Girija Prabhu plays the role of Gauri while Mandar Jadhav plays Jaydeep.

