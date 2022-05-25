Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Shalini-Malhar Groove To Hindi Song Chand Baliyan

Popular Marathi actors Kapil Honrao and Madhavi Nimkar from Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta were recently spotted together. Rajshri Marathi posted on Instagram a video in which the two were seen dancing together.

Madhavi plays the character of Shalini, while Kapil plays Malhar in the show. Both were seen grooving to one of the popular Bollywood songs Yeh Teri Chand Baliyan.

The two actors were seen in beautiful traditional attire. While Shalini wore a beautiful blue saree paired with a contrasting pink blouse, Kapil opted for a basic beige kurta and white pyjama. The duo’s video went viral on social media. The video has received more than 40,000 views and over 1,500 users liked it.

Advertisement

Each of the actors in this TV serial has their fan base on social media. Fans love the on-screen chemistry between the Gauri-Jaideep and Shalini-Malhar. Viewers also enjoy Shalini and Malhar’s sweet arguments. Shalini’s negative character with her humorous element has all the hearts of the audience.

Before this, the actor recently posted a few pictures of himself with his co-actor Madhavi on her birthday. The caption of the picture clearly expressed their friendship. He wrote, “My best co-actor and my best friend. I have learned so many things from you, be as you are, kind and humble. Today is your birthday. Wish you many many happy returns of the day. May all your dreams come true."

Talking about Kapil’s work, he made his mark in various roles that he has played so far in his career. Along with Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, he has also appeared in prominent television shows such as Lakshya, Prema Tujha Rang Kasa, Lalit 205, Ganpati Bappa Moya, and Jay Ho.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.