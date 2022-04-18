Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta's Madhavi Nimkar in Digpal Lanjekar's Sher Shivaji

Popular Marathi actor Madhavi Nimkar, who rose to fame after appearing in Star Parvah’s show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, will be seen essaying the role of Matoshri Soyarabai Rani Sarkar in Digpal Lanjekar’s directorial Sher Shivaji.

As soon as Madhavi shared her first look from the film on Instagram, fans left a series of comments on her post appreciating her look in the film. They also wished Madhavi all the best for the project.

“Sounds great Taisaheb you are playing a historical role by leaving a character like Shalini," commented someone.

“Good luck Tai for the next journey," wrote a fan. “Looking soo beautiful n congratulations," remarked another. “We are waiting" read one of the comments.

For the unversed, Sher Shivraj’s trailer was released recently. The audience loved the battle scenes between Maratha troops and the Adilshahi army shown in the trailer.

Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sher Shivraj, while Mukesh Rishi will play the role of Afzal Khan. Mukesh Rishi, who is making his Marathi debut with Sher Shivraj looks convincing in the role of the atrocious Afzal Khan.

The film has the ensemble cast of Mrinal Kulkarni in the role of Jijabai, Ajay Purkar as Tanaji Malusare, Sameer Dharmadhikari as Kanhoji Jedhe.

Varsha Usgaonkar will be portraying a negative role in this film.

Sher Shivraj’s plotline will not only focus on the killing of Afzal Khan but also depict the unique war and psychological techniques Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj exhibited during the mission. The film is the fourth part of the series of films based on the life of Chattrapati Shiva Ji directed by Digpal Langekar. Lajenkar has earlier directed Farzand, Fatteshikast and Pawankhind.

Sher Shivraj’s trailer has also been released in Metaverse, which is a first for any Marathi film.

The film is bankrolled by Nittin Keni’s Mumbai Movie Studios, Pradyot Pendharkar, and Anil Narayanrao Warkhade’s Raajwarasa Productions in association with Lanjekar and Mandlekar’s Mulakshar Productions.

Sher Shivraj will hit the theatres on 22 April.

