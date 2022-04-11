Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta's Mandar Jadhav Posts Adorable Photo With Sons

Actor Mandar Jadhav has become a household name in Maharashtra because of the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. With his chocolate boy looks, Mandar plays the role of Jaydeep Shirke Patil with perfection.

Apart from being a famous actor, Mandar is also a great family man. He is happily married to Mitika Sharma. Mitika Sharma is also a TV actor and has acted in various popular Hindi shows. The couple has two sons, Hridan and Rehan. Going by his Instagram, Mandar is a doting father as well.

Much to the delight of their fans, the couple regularly posts adorable pictures on their Instagram handle. Recently, Mandar posted a heart-warming photo of himself spending quality time with his two sons.

Advertisement

Mandar’s wife Mitika is famous for her work in the Hindi television industry. She has featured in hit TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Khwaish and Sanatan. Recently, Mitika also shared an adorable photo in which the couple was having a good time with their children.

The chemistry between Mandar and Mitika is loved by their fans, and therefore, their posts often go viral. The couple dated for a year before taking the plunge in 2016 and their wedding was a close-knit affair.

Advertisement

Recently, Mitika Sharma uploaded a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Mitika looked stunning in an ethnic outfit and matching jewellery.

Mandar Jhadav has also featured in Hindi serials. He had played the role of Shri Krishna in the series Jai Shri Krishna (2008-09). He also acted in the hit series Saas Bina Sasural.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.