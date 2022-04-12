Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta's Meenakshi Rathod Buys a New Car. Check Photo

Popular Marathi actor Meenakshi Rathod is enjoying a special phase in her life now. The Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta fame has recently purchased a brand-new car. The actor rejoiced as she became the proud owner of a new car with her husband Kailash Leela Waghmare.

Meenakshi, known for her role in the popular Marathi television show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, has posted a photo to share the news with her fans and friends on social media. In the picture, Meenakshi and her husband posed in front of the car.

Meenakshi’s fans and industry friends have been showering love and congratulating her for their accomplishments in the comment section. If you are not familiar, the actor surprised everyone recently with the news of pregnancy as well.

Earlier, in April, announcing her pregnancy via her Instagram handle, Meenakshi shared a series of pictures of her baby shower (Dohale Jevan) ceremony and captioned it as, “Yes! We are."

On the work front, Meenakshi essays the role of Devaki, an antagonist with a comedic touch, in the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The actor began her career in school, where she participated in numerous extracurricular activities.

Meenakshi earlier shared that her father always encouraged her to participate in various dance performances and theatrical events.

Meanwhile, her journey as an actor started when she decided to fly down to Mumbai. After a lot of struggles, Meenakshi grabbed the role of Savitribai in the famous play Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla, and during this play itself, she learned the nitty-gritty of acting.

Following the success of the play, there was no looking back for Meenakshi. Over the course of five years, Meenakshi performed in nearly seven hundred and fifty plays. Moreover, she has also acted in a short film Khisa, which won a National Award.

