Sukhwinder Singh Dances to Hanuman Chalisa While Wearing Shoes, Gets Trolled

Singer Sukhwinder Singh has had a wonderful music career, which has captured the hearts of millions across the world. In his career, he has sung not only Bollywood but also Punjabi songs. He, however, recently courted controversy over the filming of one of his songs.

A photo from the shoot of Sukhvinder’s latest music video has made its way to social media. The song Hanuman Chalisa is being shot at the Chetsingh Fort in Kashi. The photo of the shoot is going viral on social media and Sukhwinder is seen dancing wearing shoes.

As soon as it went viral, there was a ruckus. It is Hindu tradition to remain barefoot during religious activities or at religious places. Hence, Sukhwinder’s decision to sing and dance to Hanuman Chalisa wearing shoes has not gone down well with a big section on social media. He is now being trolled for having hurt religious sentiments. A point to note here is even the background dancers behind the singer are all wearing shoes.

Sukhwinder has reacted to the controversy as well, saying that anyone whose religious feelings have been hurt by his act should come forward and prove it and that it was not his intention to hurt the feelings of people.

The shooting of the devotional music video Shri Hanuman Chalisa is taking place in Varanasi at places like Kashi Sankat Mochan Mandir, Nandeshwar Ghat, Chetsingh Fort and Ganga Aarti on Dashaswamedh Ghat. The video is being directed by Rajiv Khandelwal and choreographed by Lollipop Pradhan.

Sukhwinder Singh has given many hits to Bollywood like Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Saaki from Musafir, Haule Haule from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and many more. He achieved international acclaim after his song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire won the Academy Award for best original song.

