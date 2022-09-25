Sultan Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Wife Alicia Become Parents to A Baby Girl, Share Newborn’s Name; See Post

It’s time for a good news in Bollywood. This time, it is director Ali Abbas Zafar, who was behind the recently released Netflix project Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Ali, and wife Alicia have begun a new phase of their lives by embracing parenthood. The two are now parents to a baby girl.

Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram to share a picture of wife Alicia flaunting the baby bump. He revealed that they have already welcomed a baby girl on the 24th of September, along with the name of the newborn. He wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love , love which is beyond borders - colour & Race , we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married , Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25 . Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar ❤️Ali Alicia Alija#Aliverse" See the post here:

No sooner did he share the post than his friends from the industry took to the comment section to congratulate him and his wife. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Bhai." Sunil Grover, who had worked with the director in Tandav and Bharat, wrote, “Bestttt!! Wah Sir wah!! Mubarak Ho !! 👏👏 Welcome Alija ! ❤️" Huma Qureshi dropped multiple red heart emoticons and wrote, “Congratulations… Masha allah." Tiger Shroff wrote, “Mubarak ho guru ji❤️" Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations to you both!", while Arjun Kapoor commented, “Badhai ❤️."

Ali and Alicia tied the knot in 2021. Talking about Alicia, Ali had revealed, “She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed." Congratulations to the couple.

