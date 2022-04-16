Sulthan Song From KGF: Chapter 2 Goes Viral; Yash Fans Flood Social Media With Memes

Actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has received an overwhelming response from the audience across the country. The film grossed a record Rs 134 crore on the first day of its release. The film is also getting critical acclaim. Since the release of the film on April 14 the social media is flooded with dialogues and songs from the film.

The Sulthan song featuring Yash from the Hindi dubbed version of the movie is now going viral and Yash fans are going crazy over it. The fast-paced track has depicted Yash’s strong screen presence and his bold avatar in the film. Sulthan’s Hindi version has garnered over 5.8 million views on YouTube.

The energetic track has been sung by Brijesh Shandilya, Mohan Krishna, Laxman Datta Naik, Saaj Bhatt, Santhosh Venky, Sandesh Datta Naik, Sachin Basrur, Ravi Basrur, Puneeth Rudranag, Manish Dinakar, Sarwar khan Dangri and Priyanka Bharali. Though several singers have collaborated on the song, the Naik brothers- Laxman Datta Naik and Sandesh Datta Naik have given voice for a significant part of the song.

Apart from Sulthan, the duo has also sung another track, Toofan, in KGF: Chapter 2. Naik brothers are known for classical and semi-classical songs. The brothers have also given live concerts and performances in many states of the country. They revealed in a recent interview that they had recorded Sulthan during the lockdown.

The lyrics of the Sulthan has been written by Shabbir Ahmed while Ravi Basrur has composed the tracks of the film. Meanwhile, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are delighted with the response that the film has received from the Hindi audience.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel while Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films has bankrolled the film. The film is the sequel of KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018.

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (played by Yash) after he takes over the Kolar Goldfields. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, John Kokken, and Saran in key roles.

