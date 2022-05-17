Home » News » Movies » Suma Kanakala’s Witty Answer on Acting With Pawan Kalyan Leaves Her Fans in Splits

Suma Kanakala’s Witty Answer on Acting With Pawan Kalyan Leaves Her Fans in Splits

Jayamma Panchayathi stars Suma in the lead role and is directed by Vijay Kumar.
Suma was recently participated in a chat show with singer Sunitha as part of the promotion of her latest film Jayamma Panchayathi.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: May 17, 2022, 17:01 IST

Popular Telugu TV presenter Suma Kanakala is known for her wit and humour as well as her eloquent ways of avoiding tricky situations. Most famous for hosting the game show Star Mahila on ETV Telugu channel. This is one of the longest running game shows for women on television.

Suma also played the lead role in the movie Jayamma Panchayathi, which released in theatres on May 6. She appeared in a slew of interviews on different platforms as part of promotion of her latest release. In one such interview, Suma was posed with a very tricky question and once again, she managed to give a humorous reply. Her witty answer has left her fans in splits and the video clip from the interview is going viral on social media.

Suma recently participated in a chat show with singer Sunitha. Suma was asked to assume that she got a call from Pawan Kalyan who offers her an opportunity to star opposite him. However, at the same time, her husband Rajeev is also making a film in which he does not want to make anyone the female lead except her. Suma was asked by Sunitha which film she will choose.

Though this was a tricky question, Suma handled it with her usual humorous style.

Suma said she would tell her husband Rajeev that she is already her heroine in real life so in reel life she would opt to be heroine opposite Pawan Kalyan. The answer has also amused many of her fans, who have lauded her for her wit.

Jayamma Panchayathi stars Suma in the lead role and is directed by Vijay Kumar. The film is produced by Balaga Prakash while the music has been composed by MM Keeravani.

