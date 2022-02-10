Sumanth Shares First Look of Anaganaga Oka Rowdy on His Birthday

Sumanth, the talented Telugu actor and Nagarjuna’s nephew, has shared the first look of his upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Rowdy. The actor, known for picking fascinating projects, portrayed the Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s character in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Makanayakudu. Now, he will be seen in a new avatar in Anaganaga Oka Rowdy as Waltair Seenu.

On the actor’s birthday, on February 9, the film’s creators unveiled the first look picture and revealed his character’s name in the movie as Waltair Seenu. Sumanth also shared the poster of the movie on Twitter.

Sumanth, dressed in an olive green buttoned-up shirt and black lungi, looks stunning. He also has an Ayappa Mala wrapped around his neck. The image depicts the actor in an all-new look with short hair and a beard, implying that he is playing a rowdy character.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the Vizag port. The shooting of the film has been completed and the makers are now working on the post production part of the film.

Aima Rosmy Sebastian, a talented Malayalam actress known for her appearances in movies like Nivin Pauly’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, is playing the female lead. The rest of the cast includes comedians Dhanraj, Karumanchi Raghu and Madhunandhan.

Manu Yagna has written and helmed the film. Mark K Robin has composed the music, who previously scored for projects such as Awe and the new Zombie Reddy.

Garlapati Ramesh and Dr TS Vineeth Bhatt are producing the film under the label Ek Dho Teen Productions. Meanwhile, Sumanth has another film in the pipeline named Kapatadhaari, which is now in post-production phase and will be released on February 19.

The actor also kick started a bike rally recently to raise cancer awareness as well.

