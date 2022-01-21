Sumanth's Telugu Film Malli Modalaindi to Premiere Directly on This OTT Platform

Telugu film Malli Modalaindi starring actors Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles will be directly released on an OTT platform. The romantic family drama will be released on Zee5 by skipping theatrical release due to Covid-19, makers have announced. TG Keerthi Kumar’s directorial has been awaiting release for a long time. The trailer of the film was released in October last year.

Journalists and experts covering updates about Telugu films have shared information about the release of Malli Modalaindi on Twitter. Actor Sumanth and director Keerthi Kumar have retweeted some of the tweets confirming the digital release of the film on Zee5.

In July last year, Keerthi Kumar, the writer and director of Malli Modalaindi had shared the first look of the film. He had called the film, “A quirky tale about divorce and remarriage, for the first time in Telugu Cinema."

In October last year, the makers had released the trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvjSH0l9VdA

The trailer shows the story of a man played by Sumanth who applies for a divorce but falls in love with his lawyer. Varshini Sounderajan has played Sumanth’s wife, while Naina Ganguly has played the lawyer.

The makers had in September 2021 also released the Alone Alone song from the film. The song sung by Sid Sriram has received an amazing response from the viewers. The Music is composed by Anup Rubens.

The film is produced by K Rajashekar Reddy under the banner of ED Entertainment.

