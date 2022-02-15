Sumeet Vyas and Arjun Mathur Bring College Politics With Their New Show Jugaadistan; Check Poster

Sumeet Vyas will be next seen in Lionsgate Play’s Jugaadistan. On Tuesday, the actor took to social media and dropped a poster of the show. In the poster, Sumeet Vyas can be seen sitting on the stairs of a college campus with a placard in his hands that reads, ‘Vote For Bhati’. “Yeh duniya hai na, yeh sirf Jugaad pe chalti hai. Chahein politics ho ya padhai, friendship ho ya relationship, everything over here needs a JUGAAD," the caption read.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, Jugaadistan also features Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt, and Ahsaas Channa apart from Sumeet Vyas.

Lionsgate Play takes a leap of faith and urges us to take off our rose-tinted glasses and explore a gritty side of college life - how Jugaad rules the roost for those years in the campus. The show will take the audience through the dusty by-lanes of a college campus and will also showcase college politics.

Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate said, “It’s a show that we’ve put all our might behind. With Hiccups and Hookups we explored modern family dynamics; this time we take a real tour of campus life. It’s not as hunky-dory as our pop culture makes it seem with their nostalgic songs and romantic stories. We get real and explore the gritty side that has never been seen on screen before. At Lionsgate Play, the endeavour is to chase stories that are out of the ordinary and I can’t wait for the world to watch it."

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate India adds, “This series is a delightful combination of all the colours of life that we experience in college. Akarsh and Adhaar along with the writers and cast have managed to bring to life the innocence of growing up as well as the seriousness of making life-changing decisions at a young age, effortlessly. We’re excited to showcase a series that is not only contemporary but also timeless in many ways. I guarantee, no matter what age you’re at – you’re going to relate and reminisce with Jugaadistan."

Director Akarsh Khurana says, “As a filmmaker and storyteller, you are always looking to push the envelope and challenge yourself. I wanted to do just that when this presented itself. While I have done youth-centric, college stuff before, this was like a different take on it. Like the darker side of our college years, and Delhi like we don’t see often. We delve into an array of issues - college politics, student dynamics, side incomes - all of which are significant in how people’s lives are shaped in their formative years. After all, college is the beginning of the rest of your adult life. The decisions we take then usually have far-reaching consequences. I also really enjoyed the track of investigative journalism and the quest for the truth that runs parallel to all the student shenanigans."

Jugaadistan will stream on Lionsgate Play from March 4 onwards.

