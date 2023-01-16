Home » News » Movies » Sumeet Vyas Hopes Chhatriwali Changes People's Approach, Says 'Bride Should Only Conceive When She’s Ready'

Sumeet Vyas Hopes Chhatriwali Changes People's Approach, Says 'Bride Should Only Conceive When She's Ready'

Sumeet Vyas opens up working in Chhatriwali. The film is all set to have an OTT release on January 20th.

January 16, 2023

Sumeet Vyas opens up on working in Chhatriwali
Sumeet Vyas will soon be seen in ‘Chhatriwali’. Helmed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, the film talks about sex education and is also an honest approach to creating the right sense of awareness about a sensitive subject through cinema. Sumeet Vyas who plays a titular role in the film shared exclusively that, it’s been quite a journey for him to pick up an unconventional subject.

When asked how was it to work with his co-star Rakul Preet, he shared, “it was a great experience sharing the screen space with her, she’s professional, prepared for her part, hardworking, and a secured actor. She’s a full package. Working with Rakul was one of the easiest things during the whole process as she did not have any ego with whoever was present on the set. Rakul was also the lead actor in the film and like people say, with great power comes great responsibilities and, in that sense, I felt it was great working with her."

He added, “Same goes with Tejas he had a great clarity of thought on what he is doing. He was well prepared, nobody on the set was confused on what is being shot and he always packed up on time. There was not even a single day when we thought overworked or haven’t rested well. And this can only be only achieved when you are prepared."

Sumeet also hoped that with this film, there will be a change in people’s mindset, especially about consent. He added, “I hope that people’s approach gets affected by this film; you can see that these situations arise in a lot of households after marriage. After the young bride that comes into the house she is just expected to immediately add to the family and bear a child. It’s just an unspoken pressure that people put on women which I feel is unfair. They should do it when they are completely ready for it and sometimes get tricked into it when they don’t use protection. Unfortunately, if something happens then instantly people start passing opinions on abortion if they’re married."

On a closing note he shared, “I believe that a bride should only conceive when she’s ready".

