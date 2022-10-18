Sumeet Vyas Says There's Limitations to Experimenting on OTT, Wants MBAs To Stop Entering This Space | Exclusive

Actor Sumeet Vyas has been in the digital content creation space long before it blew up. The actor has starred in shows such as Permanent Roommates, Official CEOgiri, and Tripling, and even co-wrote series such as Bang Baaja Baaraat. With the space blowing up during the pandemic, audiences are getting more series to binge in the process. While more choices are being welcomed, is the space setting a limitation on experimenting with stories and characters?

Sumeet said it is, explaining that now, with the corporate set-up coming into the picture, creative and experimental ideas are getting affected. “It’s actually all the MBAs that come into the picture. They should shut down the MBA Institute or stop them from coming into this industry. The way our field functions is that you get excited as an audience when you hear a new story. The whole science and math behind their approach (in the current scenario) are, ‘Okay, last year, everybody ate Kaju Katli on Diwali. So this year, let’s make more Kaju Katli, because statistically, that’s what people need, rather than giving them something new,'" the actor told News18.com.

He added that regardless of the medium, the most successful projects are usually a result of something new. “Nobody was making a film like Sholay. But somebody made a film like Sholay. Nobody was making a film like Dil Chahta Hai but someone made a film like that. It’s completely against the grind. That’s the only way it could work. So as long as the intent is to do that, then it’s fine, then you would fail or succeed, that’s fine. But the intent has to be that," he said.

Sumeet’s Tripling season 3 co-star Maanvi Gagroo, who was also seated in the interaction, added that whenever a new idea is pitched, the first question that comes to the table is ‘give us a reference.’ “Like I’ve noticed you if you talk to someone about a new idea or something, they’re like, give us a reference. But that’s the point. There is no reference. Let’s make something like that. And then they like, no. Until and unless it’s not been done before, nobody backs it as an idea. So I think that needs to change, we need to experiment," she explained.

Meanwhile, Sumeet and Maanvi are returning for the third season of Tripling this weekend. The show, which is returning to the screen after three years, has Sumeet, Maanvi, and Amol Parashar playing the Sharma siblings in the show. Sumeet has co-written the third season as well.

When we asked him what led to the delay in the new season, the actor-writer confessed it was because the team didn’t have a tempting story to tell. “One was the pandemic and secondly, we didn’t really have a story to tell immediately, as tempting as it is to have one more season and get to meet them and shoot it. But if you don’t really have a story to tell, then it’s not any fun. So that took us some time. And also, it sort of drove us a little crazy that if we wanted to do it again, that one has to come from within. Yeah, just that nothing else," he said.

Although the actors had fun reuniting after a long break from the series, Sumeet recalled that there were a few hiccups that also served as bittersweet memories now. Speaking about one such memory, Sumeet said, “Some of the scenes (in the new season) were supposed to show very cold days. And we were also shooting in the (winter) months (as well). But that particular day was hot. And we were outdoors and we were wearing winter clothes and wasn’t as much fun."

Besides Tripling season 3, Sumeet has a few movies in the pipeline. He revealed that he has shot for a film with Diljit Dosanjh and Boman Irani in Budapest which will be coming out soon. He has a film with Sudhir Mishra as well that is in the making.

While we wait for the movies to be announced and released, Sumeet Vyas will be entertaining fans this weekend with Tripling season 3. The series will stream on Zee5.

