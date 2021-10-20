Sumitranandan Pant Named Amitabh Bachchan, Reveals Megastar on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Amitabh Bachchan's name carries a lot of weight. But do you know who gave him this name? His father, famed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, maybe your first guess but, he is not the one who gave him the name Amitabh. In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Bollywood superstar disclosed that he received his name from the famous twentieth-century poet Sumitranandan Pant. Big B is currently appearing on KBC 13 as a host.

Big B recounted the tale behind his name, revealing that Pant, a close friend of his father, named him ‘Amitabh’ at birth. "He (Sumitranandan) came home for my naming ceremony, looked at me, and named me Amitabh," Bachchan recalled.

Advertisement

The Big Picture: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh Promote Bunty Aur Babli 2, See Pics

In the episode a contestant from Uttarakhand, Mohit Kumar Joshi joined the hot seat with Big B. Senior Bachchan recounted his days in Kolkata while addressing a question on the Tram. He told Mohit that after finishing his studies, he moved to Kolkata in search of work and that he commuted every day on a packed tram. He also disclosed that he had purchased a Rs 2 pass and traveled by it.

Read: Ayaz Khan Receives Hate for Slapping Genelia D’Souza aka Aditi of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

In another episode of KBC 13, Big B shared tales regarding his surname too. He explained the origins of his surname and spoke about the caste system that exists in India. He stated that his father was a strong opponent of the Indian caste system, and as a result, he chose the surname 'Bachchan.'

During that episode, Big B helped a contestant, Bhagyashree Tayade from Maharashtra, in repairing her relationship with her father. She discussed how her love marriage damaged her connection with her family, particularly with her father. On this, Big B stated that he himself is the result of an inter-caste marriage. He went on to talk about his father's opposition to the caste system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.