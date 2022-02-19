Sumona Chakravarti Dances Her Heart Out at Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's Wedding; Watch

One more B-town couple got hitched in the month of love. Actress Sheetal Thakur and actor Vikrant Massey got married in an intimate ceremony on February 18 in Himachal Pradesh. The couple were dating for several years and was engaged since November 2019. Since then, they have been living together. The wedding ceremony was intimate, and only close friends and family attended it. The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti was also spotted attending the wedding. She is a very close friend of the couple. The pictures of Sumona attending the weddings are all over the internet. In one of the viral clips, she can be seen dancing her heart out with the bride at the haldi ceremony.

Sheetal can be seen surrounded by her friends and family at her haldi ceremony and her BFF is standing by her side grooving on peppy tunes. Sumona also posed for pictures with the other guests of the wedding.

The news of Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey’s wedding has been in the headlines before, but the couple is now officially husband and wife. Their dating history is quite long, they meet on the set of Broken But Beautiful, an ALTBalaji’s web show.

Vikrant has starred in many hit TV shows such as Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo. Later he got his big break in Bollywood in the movie Lootera, he was seen as the supporting actor. His first movie as the main lead is A Death in the Gunj. Since then, he has starred in many Bollywood movies such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and more. Vikrant is also part of many OTT web shows including Mirzapur, Criminal Justice and Mirzapur. Sheetal has been seen in many web shows and is quite a popular face in Bengali regional shows.

