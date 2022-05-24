Sumona Chakravarti Once Again Shuts Down Rumours of Marrying Samrat Mukerji, Kajol and Rani's Cousin

For a long time, there have been rumours about The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti’s upcoming wedding with Samrat Mukerji, who is Sharbani Mukherjee’s brother and Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji’s cousin. In her recent interview, the actress refuted the claims stating that these “rumours are rubbish."

In an interaction with ETimes, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress reacted to the rumours of her wedding, “Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish."

But she added, “Frankly, no comments, I don’t like to talk about my personal life. If ever there’s any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

Advertisement

The actress was asked if Samrat is a part of her life.She responded, “So, is Samrat a part of her life or not? He’s a friend. That’s about it. I don’t speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way."

When asked if there is marriage on the cards (with Samrat). “I think I have answered your question," said Sumona.

For the unversed, Samrat debuted in the film Ram Aur Shyam (1996), followed by ‘Bhai Bhai’ (1997). He has done quite a bit of Bengali cinema as well. In 2005, he played the role of Bijju in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘The Blue Umbrella’. He was also seen as a freedom fighter, Ganesh Ghosh, in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey’ (2010).

Sumona recently announced the end of Kapil Sharma Show’s current season with an Instagram post. Sumona, who plays the character of Bhuri, took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up party. She dropped a series of pictures from the bash and looks like the comedians had a lot of fun together. In one of the pics, Sumona can be seen taking a selfie with Krushna and Kiku. Chandan Prabhakar can also be seen in the picture. In another picture, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh join Sumona to pose for the lens.

Advertisement

“N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge ek chote se break ke baad. #TKSS" the caption read.

Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show will be replaced by a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. It will be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The two, who earlier shared the stage for Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, will be seen together once again.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.