Sumona Chakravarti Posts Cute Childhood Pic; 'Kapil Sharma Show' Fans Joke 'Bachpan Se Lips Bade...'

Sumona Chakravarti made a lot of noise when reports of her being dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 cast surfaced online after she was not a part of the initial promos. However, the actress later surprised her fans by confirming her presence on the show.

Sumona has once again treated fans to an amazing surprise as she shared some cute pictures from her chilhood. Sumona has been a part of showbiz since the age of 11. She worked as a child artist in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala-starrer Mann. The actress became a household name after becoming a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame posted the adorable photos on Instagram recently and fans couldn’t stop gushing about her. Some also made a funny observation about her “big lips". For the unversed, Sumona’s co-star Kapil Sharma often cracks jokes on the size of her lips on TKSS.

Advertisement

In the first photo, Sumona can be seen in a traditional green and red outfit with a big black bag. Her hair is short and neat. In the other one, she is seen in a taekwondo dress leading her friend and several others to call her ‘Kungfu Panda’. Fans pointed out that her lips were big even in her childhood but called her ‘sweet’. One user wrote, “Lips to pehle bhi aise hi the (Lips are the same as before)."

Sumona is also known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, in which she played lead actor Ram Kapoor’s half-sister, Natasha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.