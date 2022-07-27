Sumona Chakravarti Reacts to Cases Registered Against Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot ‘My Modesty...'

Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire after he shared a couple of nude pictures from a photoshoot. The pictures went viral instantly. At the same time, many stepped up to appreciate his bold photoshoot and appreciated his look, there are others who are not so pleased with the pictures. So far, two FIRs have been registered against the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor for allegedly hurting women’s sentiments. Now, television actor Sumona Chakravarti has come forward in Ranveer’s support.

The Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 actress is an avid social media user presently on a world tour with The Kapil Sharma Show team. She has been sharing posts on social media about the success of the shows and the beautiful view of the places they had visited. She recently took to her Instagram Stories, where she reshared a post about an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting the sentiments of women. She wrote, “I’am a WOMAN. Neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt."

Sumona also shared a screenshot of her mother’s reply to her previous Instagram Stories about Ranveer. Her mother wrote, “Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more." Sharing it, Sumona wrote, “This is what my mother, also a woman had to say."

The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said, as reported by PTI.

Through his photo shoot, the actor paid tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who was considered a sex symbol and an icon of American pop culture. In one of the pictures, shot for Paper magazine, Ranveer can be seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynolds’ famous photograph.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Netflix’s special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls’. He went on quite an adventure into the wild with Bear Grylls, from braving harsh terrain to walking into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower being chased by a bear to rappelling down a mountain. He was also seen in Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt.

The actor is also preparing for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

