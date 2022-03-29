Sumona Chakravarty to Leave The Kapil Sharma Show? What We Know

Weeks after The Kapil Sharma Show drew criticism over the Kashmir Files controversy, it has now come to light that Sumona Chakravarti is leaving the show. However, there is no official word on this as of yet.

Sarla Gulati, alias Sumona Chakraborty, who is referred to as Kappu-Kappu on the programme and wishes to marry him, would be leaving Kapil Sharma’s side shortly. These speculations were sparked after Zee Entertainment’s lifestyle channel Zee Zest posted an Instagram promo for their upcoming show.

According to media sources, she has been cast as the host of Zee Zest’s upcoming show. It is a 10-part journey that will discover the rich state of Bengal and its lesser-known tales. According to reports, the actress has opted for the new show.

According to a report by Tellychakkar, talking about her new journey Sumona said, “When the team at Zee Zest reached out, I immediately thought this was something I would love to be a part of." She went on to say that she had always wanted to travel and experience new locations and cultures, and what better way to do it than through a travel show, especially one set in her home state of Bengal.

“I’m extremely excited to go on this journey with Zee Zest and know more about my roots and uncover all the hidden gems that Bengal has to offer," she concluded.

Sumona has been in the entertainment industry since she was 11 years old. She appeared as a child artist in Mann, starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. During her journey, she has only gotten better. She rose to prominence as Natasha in the Balaji Telefilms television series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She later competed in the comedy program Kahani Comedy Circus Ki on Sony TV with Kapil Sharma, and the pair won.

