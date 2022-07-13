Sun Direct Bags Non-Theatrical Rights For Nani’s Dasara

Telugu star Nani’s next outing Dasara has reportedly completed 30 percent of the shooting schedule so far. Touted to be a political drama, the film is being made against the backdrop of Singareni Coal Mines in Godavari valley of Telangana.

Now a few reports claim that the non-theatrical rights of Nani-starrer have been sold at a record price of Rs 47 crore. This is said to be the biggest non-theatrical price paid for any film of Nani. The rights have been bagged by DTH service major Sun Direct.

Advertisement

With this film, Srikanth Odela, who is a protégé of Sukumar, will mark his directorial debut. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The lead actor’s transformation for his role in the film was highly appreciated. Nani will be seen speaking in the local dialect of Godavari valley region. The makers have roped in Keerthy Suresh to play the leading lady in Dasara.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will be seen in important roles in Dasara.

The first look poster of Dasara has already garnered a positive response from the audience. In March, Nani shared the first look poster of the film and revealed his character Dharani.

Santosh Narayanan will compose the music of the film. The makers are planning to release Dasara later this year.

Advertisement

Nani’s latest outing Ante Sundaraniki, which hit the big screen on June 10, was well received by the audiences. The film has Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahadh in the lead role. The film is currently streaming on OTT giant Netflix.

In Ante Sundaraniki, Nani is seen essaying the role of a Brahmin guy named KPVSSPR Sundara Prasad, while Nazriya appeared as a free-spirited photographer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.