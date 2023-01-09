Sun Pictures Unveils Mohanlal’s First Look From Rajinikanth’s Much-Awaited Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films of 2023, as it marks the actor’s return to the big screen after two years. Recently, the makers of the action entertainer doubled fans’ excitement about the film’s release by revealing that Rajinikanth will be seen sharing the screen space with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The two widely celebrated actors of Indian cinema joined forces for the first time in their illustrious careers for Jailer.

It was previously reported that Mohanlal jetted off to Chennai a few days ago to join Rajinikanth on the sets of Jailer. According to reports, he will shoot for two days for his portions in this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Now, Sun Pictures, the film’s production house, has released the actor’s first look poster from the upcoming film.

On Sunday, January 8, the production company unveiled Mohanlal’s retro look from Jailer on Twitter. In the poster, the Drishyam star is seen rocking a leopard-print shirt over beige trousers, along with sporting long hair. In addition to sharing the poster, Sun Pictures wrote, “Lalettan @mohanlal from the sets of #Jailer." Soon after Mohanlal’s first look surfaced on the internet, it left his fans in a frenzy.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer marks the 169th film of Rajinikanth’s career. Besides him, the Kollywood film’s cast also boasts of Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in key roles. The shooting of this action entertainer is currently going on at a brisk pace in Chennai.

Jailer is slated to hit the big screen on April 14, 2023, as a Tamil New Year’s gift for Rajinikanth’s fans.

