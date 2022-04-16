Sun TV News Anchor Kanmani Sekar Gets Engaged To TV Actor Navin Kumar

Tamil television actor Navin Kumar and news anchor Kanmani Sekar got engaged on April 15 and their photos from the engagement ceremony are going viral on the internet. Their fans are going crazy over it and sharing congratulatory messages. According to reports, the engagement ceremony was held in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Kanmani has shared her engagement photo on Instagram. In which she is seen with her fiance Navin Kumar. In the picture Kanmani is wearing a beautiful red saree and Navin is in a white shirt and grey trousers. Both are happily posing for the camera.

Along with this picture she wrote, “Happily engaged" and used a red heart and ring emoji. She also tagged Navin in the picture. After this, comments started pouring in. From fans to celebs, all have commented and wished the newly engaged couple. The picture has got 83,931 likes on Instagram.

Kanmani also shared a video of her engagement on Instagram. The video went viral immediately and many of her fans commented and wished them on their special day. One of them said cute couple, another one commented, “Congratulations Anna and Anni, cute couple". The video got over 2.42 lakh views on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcZabvFJV4I/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Kanmani started her career as a news anchor in Jaya TV. Then she shifted to Malaimurasu TV and Cauvery News. Currently, she is working with Sun TV as a news anchor.

On the other hand, Navin is recently seen in the Tamil series Idhayathai Tirudathey season 2 with Hima Bindu on Colours Tamil. Navin made his debut with a Malayalam movie Money Ratnam in 2014. The movie was directed by Santosh Nair. Along with this he also acted in many other projects like Boologam, Mr Local etc.

