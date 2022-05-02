Sun TV’s Kayal Tops TRP Charts Again, Vijay TV’s Bharathi Kannamma in Top 5

The Chaithra Reddy-Sanjeev Karthick starrer Kayal is unbeatable and enjoyed the first position in TRP charts last week as well, as per the latest TRP report. Sun TV’s series has been enjoying the position consecutively for the last 10 weeks. This week, too, the show has been placed No. 1 in the TRP charts.

The story of Kayal is woven around a nurse who is the sole earner for her family after her father’s demise. Apart from struggling to meet the expenses of the family, Kayal also struggles with the evil intentions of her uncle who conspires against Kayal’s family.

According to the latest ratings, Sundari, which has been shuffling between number two and three for the last few weeks, has again attained the No. 2 position. The serial, which telecasts on Sun TV, revolves around the story of a woman who has to face a lot of struggles in life due to her skin colour. Actor Gabriella Cellus plays the character of Sundari in the show.

The next is again Sun TV’s serial, Vanathai Pola. The daily soap is holding on to the position for weeks now. The show, which witnessed a steep low in TRP, after the exit of the lead characters has now again gained momentum.

This week, the fourth position went to the romantic serial Roja. The serial, starring Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan in lead roles, is getting huge support and love from the audience. While the first four positions are being enjoyed by Sun TV hits, the fifth position has been bagged by Vijay TV’s Bharathi Kannamma.

Bharathi Kannamma is a family drama, which revolves around the story of a dark complexioned girl, who marries a kind-hearted man. The serial, which started in 2019, is successfully running on Vijay TV for the last three years.

