Sunburn Festival Goa to be Held in December, Only 'Fully Vaccinated' Attendees Allowed

The 15th edition of Sunburn Festival Goa will be held in December, with access to only those audience members who have been fully vaccinated, the organisers announced on Sunday. The festival was conducted digitally last year with no fan presence on ground. This year, the festival will be a three-day showcase from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa.

According to Percept Live, the founding organisation behind the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn will adhere to health and safety measures and "all applicable Covid-19 government guidelines". "Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue," the statement read.

With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said there is a "renewed optimism" for the live event industry. "While Covid-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it's finally time to Live, Love, And Dance Again'. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines.

"The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia's biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa," Singh added.

The 15th edition of the annual festival, themed '#LifeIsCalling', will feature over 60 international and local artistes across three stages. The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for ‘Sunburn Echo’, the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country. 'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes, the statement further read.

