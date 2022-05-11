Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli’s Sameer Paranjape Shares ‘Throwback Thursday’ Pic on Monday

Marathi show Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli has managed to captivate the audience with its fascinating narrative. Sameer Paranjape is playing the lead role in the show and has been widely appreciated for his performance. The actor recently shared a post, which is creating quite a stir.

But, let us tell you one thing, it’s not the picture but the caption that is creating the buzz. The actor shared on Instagram a picture wherein is seen donning a bottle-green kurta and sporting a tilak.

He captioned the post in Marathi, “खिडकीच्या कडाप्प्याला धरून पेंगत उभा होतो तेव्हां उमटलेली एक निरागस भोळी भावमुद्रा. Throwback Thursday पर्यंत कोण थांबेल." It translates to, “making an innocent and naive face while pengat stands by the window. A throwback that will stay here till Thursday."

Meanwhile, Sameer is portraying the lead role of Abhimanyu alongside Titeeksha Tawde who plays Latika. The show airs on Colors Marathi and the online streaming platform Voot.

The show Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli puts attention to notions around beauty and how women face criticism and rejection due to their body shape or weight.

The plot centres around Latika, an obese girl, who is lively, top of her class, brilliant at cooking, and has a fantastic sense of humour but has been mocked by everyone from infancy because she is overweight. Abhimanyu, on the other hand, is a fitness enthusiast. The plot revolves around what happens when their worlds collide.

Sameer gained prominence after the series Goth on Star Pravah. Later, he was also seen in Garja Maharashtra. He has also acted in the series Agnihotra 2.

