Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Actress Akshaya Naik Takes A Break To Focus On Health

Marathi TV actress Akshaya Naik took a break from her show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. She was shooting with a sore leg due to a ligament tear. The actress took to social media to share that she will be taking some time off to focus on her health and recovery.

“We all say “The show must go on", but nothing is greater than life. I would like to thank Colors Marathi for giving me time to relax by making some changes to my nature story. Since there is a Ligament Tear, rest is the only solution, the doctor will tell the rest. You are a beautiful one… Keep watching because we will continue to meet on TV. Thank You. And of course, the best co-actors that I’ve got. Lots of love and gratitude to Omkar and Manava Naik. Always grateful to my directors Rupesh Patil and Sham Pawar and DOP (sic)," reads her Instagram post.

Naik thanked the entire team of the show and makers for allowing her to rest and focus on her health. She also shared a video, in which, she was seen in a wheelchair.

Fans have expressed their concern over the well-being of the actress, and everyone is praying for her speedy recovery. One user took to the comments saying,’ Please take care of your health." Another one wrote, ‘Take care and wish you a speedy recovery.’ Many fans also said that they are eagerly waiting for her to be back on the show.

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli is a Marathi show produced by Manava Naik under the name of Strawberry Pictures. Akshaya essays the lead character Latika in the show. The plot centres around Latika, a cheerful and educated girl who is full of hope.

Latika is an ideal daughter, sister, and friend. Despite the fact that her life appears to be perfect, she has been turned down multiple marriage proposals.

