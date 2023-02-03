Home » News » Movies » Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Finally Completes 800 Episodes

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Finally Completes 800 Episodes

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 21:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Marathi serial Sundara Manamadhe Bharli has become one of our favourite television serials. The plot revolves around Latika, who is an optimistic woman and a wonderful daughter, sister, and friend. Despite the fact that her life appears to be perfect, she is repeatedly rejected for marriage alliances due to her obesity. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is a fitness enthusiast who wants everyone to be healthy.

Fans love each and every character of the show. The best part is the Sundara Manamadhe Bharli has recently completed its 800 episodes. All the characters have come together to celebrate this milestone now the pictures have surfaced on the internet.

Akshaya Naik recently took a break from her show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. She suffered a ligament tear in her left leg. The actress announced on social media that she will be taking a break to focus on her health and recovery.

Her Instagram post said, “We all say “The show must go on", but nothing is greater than life. I would like to thank Colors Marathi for giving me time to relax by making some changes to my nature story. Since there is a Ligament Tear, rest is the only solution, the doctor will tell the rest. You are a beautiful one. Keep watching because we will continue to meet on TV. Thank You. And of course, the best co-actors that I’ve got. Lots of love and gratitude to Omkar and Manava Naik. Always grateful to my directors Rupesh Patil and Sham Pawar and DOP."

Akshaya Naik promotes fitness on her Insta feed with videos of her performing exercises. Her caption said, “My first choice will always be my comfort zone and because every single day is different, I need the confidence to stay strong and healthy,"

first published: February 03, 2023, 20:48 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 21:36 IST
