Sundara Manamadhe Bharli's Pramitee Preet Returns to Acting Marathi Play; Details Inside

Pramitee Preet, who played the antagonist on Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, had quit the Marathi show last year in October due to health issues.

The actress, this year, came back to entertain her fans but with a Marathi play. She has also shared the details of her new project. In an Instagram post, Pramitee wrote, “Marathi play • Kaataldoh • 4 March At 7 pm Sudarshan Hall, Pune. For tickets contact +91 8275695005• Do not miss."

Advertisement

The play titled, Kaataldoh, was held on March 4 at Sudarshan Hall, Pune. Written by Dhanjanya Sardeshpande, the play was directed by Suyash Jhunjhurke. A few days ago, the actor also shared a poster of her new play on her Instagram. Soon after Pramitee shared the news, her fans were all excited about her comeback after a long break. Many wished her well for her new project.

Pramitee played the role of Hema Jahagirdar in Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. Despite playing the negative character, she was highly appreciated by the Marathi masses for her skills and on-screen performance.

Speaking of the actress, Pramitee is an ardent social media user. She keeps her fans updated with her life through her Instagram handle. She shares photos and videos on her social media giving glimpses from her daily life.

Besides being predominantly active in the Marathi entertainment industry, Pramitee has also acted in Marathi films. In addition, she has played the role of Avali, the wife of Tukaram Maharaj in the series Tu Mazha Sangati. Pramitee was also seen in the show Garja Maharashtra Mazha. However, this series gave her a true identity.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.