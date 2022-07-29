Sunidhi Chauhan's Much-anticipated Marathi Debut song is Here; Watch

Sunidhi Chauhan has made her much-awaited debut in the Marathi music industry. The singer, through an Instagram post, shared the news about her Marathi song Angai. She captioned the post, “A beautiful Lori from the upcoming Marathi film Ekda Kay Zala. I am completely in love with it. Written and directed and also composed by the brilliant Saleel Kulkarni and penned by Sandeep Khare. Beautifully arranged and programmed by Indrajeet Sharma."

Sunidhi further shared other details related to Ekda Kay Zala, which will hit the theatres on August 5. She urged her fans to go watch the movie, Ekda Kay Zala. The music video is out now. Saleel Kulkarni also shared the same on his account. Sunidhi shared the behind-the-scenes of the music track.

The song sung by Sunidhi is about a mother-and-son relationship. As the song progresses, it jolts the audience with its heartfelt lyrics. In fact, this is what Sunidhi felt while giving her voice to the song. Fans of Sunidhi are mesmerised by this song. A user wrote, “The most beautiful and hard-working singer. I have watched her since my childhood and am still her fan. She has magic in her voice like the late Lata di."

While another wrote, “You are literally a goddess. You have just made this composition immortal with your voice. A mother can feel emotions. Loved it." In fact, Saleel Kulkarni also wrote, “This intensity is just out of this world."

Talking about Sunidhi Chauhan, she recently went to Dubai for her concert. It was a super hit concert with people the world over who came to listen to her powerful voice. She is busy on a worldwide concert tour. At the start of July, she went to the United Kingdom for a two-day concert. Sunidhi gave her voice to the famous song of Ra Ra Rakkamma for Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona.

