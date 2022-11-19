Suniel Shetty Calls Rajinikanth The Real Thalaiva, Would Like To Work With Him Again

For those who don’t know, Suniel and Rajinikanth have worked together in the film Darbar.Suniel Shetty is currently the talk of the tinsel town for his crime drama web series Dharavi Bank, which has started streaming on the OTT platform MX Player. He plays the role of Thalaivan, a powerful, ruthless kingpin of India’s largest slum—Dharavi. Some of the viewers have started comparing him with Rajinikanth, who is often addressed as Thalaiva by his fans.

Suniel was extremely happy about the comparison and talked about it in a press meeting held to promote Dharavi Bank. The Ghani actor said that Rajinikanth can be the only Thalaiva. Suniel also said that he was a big fan of Rajinikanth and would love to share the screen with him again.

Darbar, which hit the screens in around 7000 screens worldwide, received mixed reviews from the audience. This film marked the comeback of Rajinikanth as a police officer to the silver screen after a long gap of 27 years.

Rajinikanth essayed the character of police commissioner Aadhithya Arunachalam who goes against the dreaded gangster Hari Chopra. Reports say that Darbar was based on the life of Mumbai police officer YC Pawar who fought the gangster Varadarajan Mudaliar, known as Vardha Bhai. Despite the negative reviews, fans appreciated Suniel and Rajinikanth’s acting performances. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and others have essayed pivotal roles in this series.

Dharavi Bank will narrate the story of JCP Jayant Gavaskar, who is at loggerheads with crime lord Thalaivan. Despite a lot of hurdles, he is determined to bring down the crime nexus operated by Thalaivan. Helmed by Samit Kakkad, Sonali Kulkarni, Santosh Juvekar, Luke Kenny and other actors have portrayed key roles in this series. Dharavi Bank’s trailer has already enthralled the audience and is currently trending at number 20 on Youtube. The trailer has raked in 7400000 views and counting.

