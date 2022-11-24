Suniel Shetty Finally Confirms Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Is Happening But There's A Catch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially planning to get married. However, the question remains: When is their big day? Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the wedding is happening ‘soon’. The only problem is their schedule. In a recent interview, the Hera Pheri actor revealed that he is selecting likely wedding dates and will share the news of their wedding soon.

“I am looking at the possible dates. With both their schedules, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will it (wedding) happen," he told Hindustan Times. “I guess at the right time, everyone will know [details about the wedding]," he added.

News about their likely wedding has been making the rounds for a while now. Recently, it was claimed that Rahul and Athiya are having a January wedding. “Rahul and Athiya will tie the knot in January. They visited the Khandala house recently. While the exact dates are under the wraps, the couple will have a traditional wedding. The soon-to-be bride and groom have finalised their outfits for the big day," a source told Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty allegedly started dating cricketer KL Rahul about three years ago. It is said that they both met via a common friend. The duo then started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the couple made their relationship official on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday last year. Back then, KL Rahul shared some mushy pictures of themselves with a romantic caption. Later, they appeared together at the special screening of ‘Tadap’, the debut film of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty.

Athiya often shares posts cheering Rahul during his matches. She has also seemingly accompanied him on a few tournaments, including the one in England last year. She was seen spending time with Rahul, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News here