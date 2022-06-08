Suniel Shetty Has An Interesting Birthday Wish for Anjali Aka Shilpa Shetty; Check Here

The fitness queen of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Wishes from her friends, fans, and family poured in, making her day even more special. While many of her co-stars extended greetings on her big day, the birthday post by Suniel Shetty is the clear winner. Sharing a lovely photo that featured him posing for a selfie with Shilpa, Suniel gave a Dhadkan twist to his message.

“Anjali main tumhara birthday bhul jaun, yeh ho nhi sakta, par tum mera birthday bhul jao yeh ho sakta hai (Anjali, it cannot happen that I forget your birthday, but there are high chances of you forgetting my birthday)," Suniel wrote, adding “Happy Birthday Superfit Shetty-girl."

Shilpa, who is seen clicking the selfie, looked gorgeous in her yellow indo-western outfit, while Suniel looked dapper in an olive green ensemble. The snap, most likely, is from the sets of a dance reality show which featured Shilpa as a judge.

Suniel’s birthday wish was a spin over his dialogue from the film Dhadkan, which starred both Suniel and Shilpa in the lead, along with Akshay Kumar. The dialogue in the film was, “Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta … aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga." Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, 2000-film Dhadkan was a romantic drama that was a blockbuster hit. Its songs, even today, have a separate fan base.

On the work front, Shilpa is finding her foot back in the industry. Having appeared as a judge in a number of dance and talent reality shows, Shilpa has now turned back to acting.

She is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Nikamma. The film, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 17, also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Shilpa is also eyeing an OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

