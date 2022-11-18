Suniel Shetty Has This To Say About People Dying From Heart Attack While Working Out

This year several famous celebrities passed away due to sudden heart attacks while working out in the gym. From south superstar Puneeth Rajkumar comedian Raju Srivastav, Salman Khan’s 50-year-old body double Sagar Pandey and the most recent death of Siddhant Suryavanshi, it has thrown open a discussion on the connection between gym workouts and heart attack. Suniel Shetty, who is a fitness freak himself and is eagerly awaiting his upcoming web series Dharavi Bank, has spoken about this issue.

In an interview with Times Of India, the Hera Pheri actor attributed the real problem to supplements and steroids they consume. He explained, “The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It’s heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids. Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these things play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don’t mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. I am sure gyms are doing what is required."

Suniel also added, “And I must add here that post COVID, we need to do the test that tells us whether our blood is forming clots (D-Dimer Test). COVID is leading to blood clotting and that can be dangerous."

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty’s upcoming series Dharavi Bank also features Vivek Oberoi. While Suniel Shetty will be seen as the formidable Thalaivan, Vivek Oberoi will play the role of a cop named JCP Jaykant Gavaskar. The plot of the web series will showcase the narrative of a gangster family set in the world’s biggest slum area located in Mumbai’s suburbs ‘Dharavi.’ The web series is touted to be jam-packed with a complex thriller-action story that will revolve around the power, greed, and corruption of a ruthless gangster and a dutiful cop wanting to make the place a better world.

