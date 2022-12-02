Suniel Shetty is Asked If He Feels Insecure About Akshay Kumar's Success, He Replies...

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar had a similar career trajectory in the ’90s and were equally popular for delivering power-packed performances. Not only that, the two actors went on to act together in several blockbuster films like Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and many more. However, in the later years, Suniel Shetty started doing fewer films while Akshay Kumar continued with his streak of back-to-back performances. Fast forward to 2022 and Akshay Kumar still remains among the most successful actors of the country. Suniel Shetty in one of his recent interviews addressed whether he feels insecure about Akshay’s success in Bollywood.

While speaking with Bollywood Life, Suniel Shetty explained, “I am not insecure. Akshay inspires me. Ajay (Devgn) inspires me. Not necessarily for movies but the idea being (to) stay focussed and you could achieve anything. I probably wasn’t focussed when I was working. Probably I didn’t pay heed to the scripts I was hearing or I believed I was larger-than-life. But that’s a mistake."

Expressing that he is happy and content with his position in life, Suniel Shetty emphasized that there is no point of succumbing to the pressure when 100 million people out there haven’t made a breakthrough. He said, “Why would I feel the pressure when a 100 million people out there haven’t made it and they want to make it? So, glass half full, half empty. For me, half is good enough. I am very happy in my space; in my mental space."

He also added, “I have a solid family and friends. I don’t know what I have achieved as far as cinema goes. But I know one thing for a fact that there is a lot of goodwill and love and affection that I have and I live of that."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with Samir Kakkad’s web series Dharavi Bank, a crime-thriller showcasing a cat-and-mouse between Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar amid a backdrop of a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus located in the impoverished slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. The series also starred Vivek Oberoi in a prominent role.

