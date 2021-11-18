Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor Recreate 90s Bollywood Magic With 'Sundara Sundara' on India's Best Dancer; Watch

Bollywood stars of the nineties Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor reunited on the sets of India’s Best Dancer and recreated the magic of the bygone era. A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on Instagram on Thursday which showed Suniel and Karisma dancing to their hit song Sundara Sundara from the 1996 movie Rakshak.

The actors were joined by judges and the host of the dance reality show: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lawrence and Maniesh Paul. Leading the troupe were Karisma and Suniel who performed the hook step of the song sung by Vinod Rathod and Sapna Mukherjee.

Sharing Instagram Reel, Sony television mentioned in the caption, “Humare judges, host, Suniel Shetty aur Karishma Kapoor ko ek saath dance karte dekh kar aap sab bolenge Sundara Sundara. (Watching our judges, host, and Suniel and Karisma dance together, you too will say Sundara Sundara)."

Advertisement

Commenting on the Reel, Malaika wrote, “What fun." One of the fans complimented Karisma and Suniel in the comments which read, “Both the actors look more good looking now," while fans of Karisma expressed their love for her in the comments too. One user wrote, “Love you karisma ma’am." Another Bollywood fan commented, “Karisma and Suniel the best."

Talking about Bollywood nostalgia, recently Karisma celebrated the 25th anniversary of her hit movie Raja Hindustani. The actress shared a montage of her shots from the movie which also starred Aamir Khan and Archana Puran Singh among others. Karisma had also penned a heartfelt note to commemorate the anniversary as she wrote, “Letting you in on a secret, ‘Aaye ho meri zindagi mein’ is one of my personal favorite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart. Celebrating 25yrs of Raja Hindustani."

Are you looking forward to the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.