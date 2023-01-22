Suniel Shetty Officially Confirms Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding, Says 'Kal Bachchon Ko Leke Aata Hoon'

The fact that actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on January 23 is known, even though their families never fully confirmed the wedding date. On Sunday morning, paparazzi outside the wedding venue, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, spotted the actor. Suniel, very kindly spoke to the waiting paps, and said that he would bring out the couple on their wedding day, Monday.

Suniel, wearing a blue kurta and white pants, got off his car and walked towards the cameras, as several voices congratulated him. “Aa rahe hain hum, kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko," he says, meaning that he will bring the couple out for photos on Monday. “Thank you, the way you guys have shown love, uske liye bahut bahut thank you," he added. He also seemed to instruct someone to take care of the paparazzi outside, and added that he will bring his wife Mana and other family members out for photos the next day.

The wedding festivities have already begun at the actor’s Khandala farmhouse. Videos shared by paparazzi earlier showed a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue. However, the entire ceremony has been kept under wraps.

While we might not get a glimpse of the wedding so soon, we did get a good look at the wedding venue last year. Last year, Suniel Shetty had given an extensive tour of his farmhouse in one of the episodes of the YouTube show ‘Where the Heart Is’. The serene abode which is situated on a verdant hilltop is spread across acres with some of the most breathtaking features one could think of while envisioning their dream home.

