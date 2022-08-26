Suniel Shetty on Boycott Bollywood Trend: 'People Might Not Be Happy With the Type of Subjects...'

The boycott trend that started with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has now snowballed into a full-fledged campaign against Bollywood films like Pathaan, Vikram Vedha, Liger and Brahmastra. This might or might not affect the performance of films at the Box Office but the ire of the public cannot be ignored. Reacting to the same, Suniel Shetty spoke his mind on this during an event in Raipur.

While interacting with the media, the Hera Pheri actor reflected upon the cancel culture that has gripped the Bollywood industry. He expressed, “We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time. Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can’t put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qC6VcS9aib4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

In a previous interview with a media portal, Suniel Shetty elaborated on the boycott trend in much detail. He had said, “I hate this ‘boycott Bollywood’ campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it’s not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn’t happen and these two films work big time."

On the professional front, the Phir Hera Pheri actor will soon be seen in two separate web series - ‘The Invisible Woman’ and ‘Dharavi Bank’. He also has a reality series ‘Horses Stable’ under his kitty that will focus on nurturing young entrepreneurs and empowering budding startups.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here