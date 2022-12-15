Suniel Shetty Refutes Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Rumours, Says 'Let Me Know When You Get The Dates'

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s upcoming wedding rumours have been doing rounds recently. There is a lot of buzz around their wedding and many reports have surfaced about the dates and the guest list and more. While many believe the reports to be true, her father Suniel Shetty denies the reports.

While responding to Athiya-KL Rahul’s wedding buzz with Etimes, the Dhadkan actor casually responded, “Let me know when you get the confirmed dates so I can attend (the wedding)."

Earlier, when Suniel Shetty was asked about the wedding date, the actor shared that only Athiya and KL Rahul can decide upon a mutual wedding date once they are free from their professional engagements. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has a busy schedule, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day, no)?" he had said.

Stories about the couple’s wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now, and according to insiders, there’s a big fat south Indian wedding planned. The celebrations, which will include haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, are likely to take place from January 21 to 23 at the Shetty residence in Khandala. Sources say that prep for the wedding is underway and there’s much excitement in both households as the families gear up for the celebrations. Reportedly, the cricketer has taken personal leave in January 2023, and his application for the same was approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for almost three years now. Reportedly, they both met via a common friend following which they started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the duo made their relationship official last year on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday.

