Suniel Shetty Responds to Fan Who Accidentally Tagged Him Instead of Ajay Devgn in Gutka Ad Tweet

On Monday, Suniel Shetty was called out by a user on Twitter for promoting a tobacco brand. However, it turned out that the user had accidentally tagged Shetty instead of Ajay Devgn. Suniel Shetty promptly pointed out to the user that it wasn’t him in the advertisement but Ajay Devgn and requested him to check his eyesight. The user explained that it was an accident and apologised for the blunder and revealed that he was a fan of Suniel Shetty.

The Twitter user had accidentally tagged Suniel Shetty was criticising Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for promoting a tobacco brand. The original tweet included a picture captioned, “Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco)." The Twitter user had commented on the same by tweeting, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids."

Suniel Shetty responded to the user by saying, “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)", along with a folded hands emoji. The user profusely apologised and explained that he was a fan. “Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag," he tweeted. Shetty replied with a folded hands emoji.

Shetty was lauded for not promoting tobacco. A fan tweeted, “Ye aam aur Shyam mein confuse ho gaya. Aur babu bhaiya wala kaam kar gaya (this guy got confused and behaved like Babu Bhaiya of Hera Pheri), while another said, “That’s why you’re regarded as a superb human being. Fan galati se mistake kare, phir bhi reply dete ho (You reply even if a fan commits a mistake)", as reported by Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty recently appeared in Ghani, starring Varun Tej and made a guest appearance in Mumbai Saga. According to Filmibeat, Shetty will appear in Shabnam Kapoor’s Helloo India alongside Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar.

