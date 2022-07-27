Suniel Shetty Shares Photo From The Film LOC: Kargil, Can You Identify These Actors?

J.P. Dutta’s directorial LOC: Kargil was released on December 12, 2003, and it opened to mixed reviews. Some applauded the performances and music, while others panned the duration of the film. Suniel Shetty shared a behind the scene photo from this film on Twitter with cast members. Some find it challenging enough to identify the actors in this photo. The photo was shared on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Apart from Suniel, Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are in this photo. Armaan Kohli, Sharad Kapoor, Rohit Roy and Deepraj Rana are also there in the picture. Director J.P. Dutta is also seen in this snap.

Suniel wrote in the caption, “Tears in the eyes, pride in my heart, fire in my soul. A mixed bag of emotions on #KargilVijayDiwas but mainly a song on the lips for the motherland. I must also thank #JPDutta sir for keeping war heroes alive in us with #Border #LoC. Salute our heroes".

The photo was retweeted 108 times.

A fan replied that Suniel is one of his biggest motivations. This user wrote that he was motivated to join the army due to Suniel’s character in the film Border.

His fans also shared some of his pictures in army uniform. LOC: Kargil’s promotional event was also covered in one photo.

Despite the praise, many were not happy with Suniel. This user criticised him for promoting his film on an important day. The follower wrote that reel-life heroes are no match to our jawans.

Next, Suniel is going to be seen in another film based on Army operations titled Code Al. Code Al will describe the military operations conducted in Afghanistan with help of Indian and Afghan commandos. Makrand Deshpande, Rockey Raina, Humayoon Shams Khan, Zakhir Hussain and others will be seen in this project. Code Al is in the pre-production stage.

