Suniel Shetty Shares Thoughts On Failure of Films, Says ‘Audience Isn’t Willing to Pay For Trash…’

Senior actor Suniel Shetty recently hit the headlines for his meaningful conversation with UP CM Yogi Adityanath as he urged the minister to help in taming Bollywood Boycott trends and anti-Bollywood sentiments. The Hera Pheri star stated though he may be called a ‘flop actor’ or fall prey to online hate, he wishes for the leader to find out an efficient solution to curb the heated issue. While the actor is set to be seen in Hera Pheri 3 and more, in his recent interview, Suniel Shetty talked about the failure of movies.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that the audience will not pay for the trash that they churn out, which is why Bollywood is going through what it is. His kids ask him why he stopped doing movies and he tells them that he made a lot of mistakes and the audience as not willing to pay for the trash he was giving them.

Suniel also added that Bollywood needs to go back to the drawing board and understand how economics work. The actor further revealed the biggest difference between the 90s and now. He expressed that earlier they weren’t judged the way they are judged today. He revealed that his debut film ‘Arzoo’ had got shelved but since he was good at action, he signed other films due to word of mouth. If that hat happened today, he would be destroyed and he would’ve gotten backlash on social media.

Previously, during his brief discussion, actor Suniel Shetty requested the UP CM to help in taming Bollywood Boycott trends and anti-Bollywood sentiments, claiming that the Hindi film industry is at its ‘worst stage’. The Main Hoon Na star stated though he may be called a ‘flop actor’ or fall prey to online hate, he wishes for the leader to find out an efficient solution to curb the heated issue.

During an interaction with the Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty explained why he chose to bring up the topic at the brief meeting. Reportedly, it was the actor’s woke effort to revive the industry to get their respect back. “One rotten apple doesn’t mean that the entire tree is rotten. I didn’t ask for anything else," he said adding not everyone in Bollywood is addicted to drugs or does wrong work. “If I do something wrong, if I project myself wrongly, then hang and ban me, but don’t ban my industry because there are 1000s of workers," he added.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in a web series called ‘Dharavi Bank’ along with Vivek Oberoi.

