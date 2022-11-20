Suniel Shetty Swiftly Dodges Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding Rumours, Says 'Meri Toh Ho Gayi'

India’s cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty’s relationship is no secret. The two have been dating for a long time now and speculations about their marriage have been the talk of the town. While no official dates have been announced so far, recently Suniel Shetty also gave a hilarious response when he was asked by a paparazzi ‘Shaadi kab hogi?’ The Main Hoon Na actor responded by saying, ‘Mere shaadi toh ho gaye beta. (I am already married)’.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was also asked the same at the launch event of his upcoming OTT series Dharavi Bank when the Hera Pheri actor piqued everyone’s excitement by saying, “Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)."

Advertisement

Previously, while speaking with Instant Bollywood, Suniel Shetty had expressed that only kids can decide upon a mutual date as soon as they get free from their professional engagements. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has a busy schedule, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day, no)?" he had said.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty allegedly started dating cricketer KL Rahul about three years ago. It is said that they both met via a common friend. The duo then started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the couple made their relationship official on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday last year. Back then, KL Rahul shared some mushy pictures of themselves with a romantic caption. Later, they appeared together at the special screening of ‘Tadap’, the debut film of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here