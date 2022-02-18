Suniel Shetty to Ahan Shetty, Fresh Faces Sajid Nadiadwala Launched in Bollywood

Sajid Nadiadwala is among the most successful producers of Bollywood. He is also called the hit machine for the sheer number of blockbusters he has produced. Currently, Sajid Nadiadwala is producing several big-budget films, including Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Heropanti 2. Today Sajid Nadiadwala is celebrating his 56th birthday

Besides his contributions to the Indian film industry as producer and director, Sajid Nadiadwala has launched many fresh faces, who have now become superstars of the industry.

Recently, he also launched Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap. The actor was praised for his acting skills and on-screen presence.

Interestingly, Ahan Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty was also launched by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In the initial days of his career, Suniel Shetty was rejected from many films because of his look, but he was eventually launched by Sajid with the 1993 film Waqt Hamara Hai.

Moreover, Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff was also launched by Sajid Nadiadwala with Heropanti. The actor has received an overwhelming response for the film.

Another now popular star, Kriti Sanon was also launched by Sajid Nadiadwala with Heropanti. Following the film’s success, Kriti Sanon received back-to-back films. Till now, she has delivered hits like Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Housefull 4, Hum Do Hamare Do, Mimi.

Jacqueline’s career was also handled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jacqueline Fernandes did not start her career with Sajid Nadiadwala’s film but it was his film that proved to be the turning point for her career. She worked in Housefull, gaining popularity.

After this, she also appeared in Housefull 2 and Kick opposite Salman Khan.

