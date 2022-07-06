Suniel Shetty To Make His OTT Debut With 'Dharavi Bank', Impresses All With His First Look

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming web series titled Dharavi Bank. The show will stream on MX Player and is helmed by Samit Kakkad. In a recent tweet, the actor revealed his first look from the upcoming web series.

The 60-year-old actor dropped a picture revealing his character, Thalaiva from the series. The picture shows Shetty in a no-nonsense mode as he joins his hands gesturing a solemn greeting. He is seen wearing a golden wristwatch and there’s a white mark on his forehead. Sharing the post, he added to the caption, “A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey. Presenting the first look of Thalaiva, from Dharavi Bank, my first step into the world of OTTs. Thank you MX Player, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Samit Kakkad, Zee Studios. Gratitude."

Fans were also quick to react to the upcoming web series. One Twitter user commented, “Looks great! Here’s to new beginnings. Keep shining, like you always do."

Meanwhile, apart from Suniel Shetty, the show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The series is being touted as a realistic crime thriller and its release date has not been announced so far.

Besides working on his first web series, Suniel Shetty will also host an upcoming reality show titled Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. Based on MMA, the series will unveil the drama-packed competition between 16 fighters from various parts of India. The 16 contestants have been selected through several rounds of auditions. The reality show will stream on MX Player and end with a male and a female winner who will get the chance to represent India on an international platform.

Suniel Shetty in a statement said, “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is India’s first MMA reality show and I am looking forward to hosting it." He added that it is an exciting opportunity for India’s top sports enthusiasts to showcase their talent and represent the country on a global platform.

