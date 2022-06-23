Suniel Shetty Walks the Streets of Dharavi With Swagger, Fans Say 'He's Never Getting Old'

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty was spotted walking in a Dharavi slum area in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 60-year-old actor was seen in a black sleeveless vest and a matching pair of black pants as he took a stroll around Dharavi. He was prepping for his new reality show, where he will be seen as a judge. The Hera Pheri actor was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and boots as he walked with a swagger and flaunted his biceps. The video was shared on social media by paparazzi and netizens are certainly impressed by Shetty’s style. One fan commented on the video, “Who can believe he is 60.” Another fan wrote, “He’s never getting old.”

A tweet shared by Shetty on Wednesday showed some more pictures of him on location at Dharavi. The caption accompanying the tweet read, “Finally the shoot of India's first-ever MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sports reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ has begun! We are super thrilled to share the images of fitness icon, sport enthusiast, Bollywood superstar and the show host, the stunning Anna, Suniel Shetty.”

The actor and entrepreneur also reacted to the tweet and expressed his excitement as he wrote, “So looking forward to this one guys.”

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is a reality show which will be based on MMA as a sport for Indian audiences. The series will unveil the drama-packed competition between 16 MMA fighters from various parts of India, who have been selected through several rounds of auditions. The reality show that will stream on MX Player will end with a male and a female winner who will get the chance to represent India on an international platform.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming reality show, Shetty had said in a statement, “MX Studios' Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is India's first MMA reality show and I am looking forward to hosting it. It is an exciting opportunity for India’s top sports enthusiasts to showcase their talent and represent the country on a global platform.”

