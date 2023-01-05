Suniel Shetty Wrapped Up 2022 At Bandhavgarh National Park, Says 'Realise That Our Country Is...'

Looks like Suniel Shetty had quite an adventurous start to the new year. The actor spent his New Year vacation at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. During his visit, he captured beautiful moments from the trip and shared a montage of the beautiful time he spent with “family, friends, and nature". Along with the video, he shared that ‘It’s about time we come out of being under the glitz and glamour of foreign locales and realise that our country is truly Incredible India.’

Suniel Shetty was accompanied by his close ones. He even shared his experience with ANI. “The forest and the environment here are very pleasant. Yesterday at Gate 4 saw the Shiva Vishnu Brahma statue. Also saw a tiger while doing a safari in Magadhi, Khitauli and Tala Gate," he said. He added that people should visit states in India as there are good facilities. “I really enjoyed visiting here," Suniel said. His video captured the lush greens of the forest, glimpses of the beautiful sun, and snaps of the forest trail, a meal with family and much more.

The caption for the post read, “Family, friends, nature - my perfect ingredients for a great adventure. I spent the last few days of 2022 in the magnificent bandhavgarh. It's about time we come out of being under the glitz and glamour of foreign locales and realise that our country is truly Incredible India”.

Check out the video here-

The video caught the attention of actor Rahul Dev who commented, “Simply awesome!" A fan also wrote, “Wish I was there in the beautiful nature. Anna sir and his family rested there during the festive days."

Another one said, “Anna looking dapper as always!”

Talking about the work front, Suniel Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with Balwan alongside Divya Bharti. He was last featured in the crime thriller Dharavi Bank by Samit Kakkad. He played the role of Thalaivan, the don of Dharavi. The movie also starred Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Samiksha Bhatnagar and many others.

