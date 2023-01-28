Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with her long-time beau and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony which took place at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow Jahaan, in Khandala. Now, pictures of the wedding festivities’ decorations and how the Dhadkan actor’s bungalow was decked up with flowers, are going viral on social media.

Suniel Shetty has a huge bungalow in the lap of nature, surrounded by hills and greenery all around. The place came alive with white flower decoration for the main wedding ceremony, while the venue for the haldi ceremony was decorated with yellow marigold flowers. Rani Pink Love, the decorator behind the breathtaking tinsel at the farmhouse, shared the pics on social media and wrote, “This morning was ethereal! @athiyashetty @klrahul. This venue was special. Beautiful old trees layered in jasmine strings, beds of mogra and the most gorgeous linen in old world brocades hand dyed in our soft mint palette. Athiya and I had a dream to make each celebration memorable, detailed and full of heart."

Take a look at the pics here:

Just a few moments ago, the couple also shared some stunning pictures from their haldi ceremony. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty look simply beautiful in ivory and golden coloured outfits. The haldi pictures look like they are straight out of a fairytale, and the breathtaking décor further contributes to the dream-like pictures.

The pre-wedding puja was held under the huge tree from which white jasmine and mogra strings from above. Big baskets of white flower petals were kept on each side of the white sofa on which Athiya sat in a beige saree for the puja. The similar decor was used for the main wedding ceremony as Athiya and KL Rahul took pheras with the Khandala hills in the background.

KL Rahul and Athiya got married on Tuesday at Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse. Post the wedding, Suniel Shetty spoke to the photographers, and revealed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

